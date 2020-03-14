Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Amtrak To Run On Reduced Schedule For 2 Weeks Due To Low Demand

Amtrak To Run On Reduced Schedule For 2 Weeks Due To Low Demand

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:18s - Published < > Embed
Amtrak To Run On Reduced Schedule For 2 Weeks Due To Low Demand

Amtrak To Run On Reduced Schedule For 2 Weeks Due To Low Demand

Amtrak trains will be running on a Saturday schedule for the next two weeks due to reduced demand driven by commuters avoiding the coronavirus.

CBS2's Maurice DuBois reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

A_New_Train

A New Train @sfchronicle In all fairness, if service must be cut, check the schedule for train arrival times to avoid long wait… https://t.co/YWbJk1o2mQ 2 days ago

RepJoeWebster

Rep. Joe Webster • Essential services will be available, including police, fire, emergency medical services, and essential services… https://t.co/bs5b8UnsV7 2 days ago

STPDMontcoPA

Springfield Police RT @MontcoCourtNews: For #MontcoPa Gov. Tom Wolf said: Supermarkets, pharmacies and gas stations will remain open. Nonessential retail fa… 2 days ago

MontcoCourtNews

Carl Hessler Jr. For #MontcoPa Gov. Tom Wolf said: Supermarkets, pharmacies and gas stations will remain open. Nonessential retail… https://t.co/rlKl4DOAux 2 days ago

Alexand92155558

Alexander #Corona #CoronaOutbreak #BREAKING That also includes gas stations, grocery stores, utilities, public safety, corr… https://t.co/PRMeGb87VR 2 days ago

SamWoodIII

sam wood AMTRAK will begin operating a reduced schedule and the Ardmore stop will close to AMTRAK trains for two weeks, begi… https://t.co/yUYay0qHzA 2 days ago

cannoneerno4

Cannoneer No. 4 RT @wretchardthecat: “As we are experiencing some reduced demand for our service, we are making temporary adjustments to our schedule" htt… 1 week ago

Barbiewithatude

Beware the Ides of March? 😷 RT @Revkin: @RadioFreeTom To be clear, @Amtrak's #Acela schedule cuts are based on reduced *demand,* not infection risk or the like. https:… 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.