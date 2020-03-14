Coronavirus Update: President Tested For COVID-19 Exposure

The United States extended its travel ban to Great Britain and Ireland.



Recent related videos from verified sources President Trump Says He’s Taken Coronavirus Test, Applauds Wall Street, Targets Fed: Watch



President Trump gave Saturday coronavirus update in which he gave updates on travel plan and applauded a late Wall Street rally Friday. Credit: The Street Duration: 15:25 Published 5 hours ago Coronavirus Update: Target, Walmart Parking Lots Become Testing Scenes



Under the national State of Emergency declared by President Donald Trump on Friday, funds to ramp up testing for COVID-19 coronavirus are about to increase dramatically. CBS News Joy Benedict reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:14 Published 9 hours ago