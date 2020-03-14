Global  

26 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Ohio; Gov. Mike DeWine to provide update

26 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Ohio; Gov. Mike DeWine to provide update

26 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Ohio; Gov. Mike DeWine to provide update

New numbers from the Ohio Department of Health released Saturday show that the number of coronavirus cases have risen to 26.

