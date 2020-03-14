Panick shopping continues across the area

2's brent kearney was in chanatry's in new hartford and joins us live in the studio.

Brent.

Cal, employees at chantrys were struggling to keep the shelves and carts levels full with the large volume of people that just kept coming in.

"nats cart opening" beeps, beeps, "sir have you ever seen the stos like this?

Never sir never its a mad house in here" i think it's just a scare i mean it's like going nuts everybody's going nuts and i'm like we better do it to nats why i eggs and coffee and juices like the going nuts everybody's i could not get your out we got some meats and some eggs and coffee and juices like the standard supplies so what were the shelves like back there?

Empty especially the paper isle toilet paper on ebay for three times what it's worth is that incredible or or watt nats "it's just gonna take time they got a wait for their warehouse is to bring the truck soon and i think it'll be fine" "we just got back from vacation gary so i just came home to this and i think it's a little overboard myself" "i did pay a lot more than i normally pay because i had to buy a more expensive product."

"really i'm just happy to go home and stay there now" rma is confident i had to buy a re hard a lot i can't count all day beep beep beep management with the store for more information o you think you're hard a lot i can'tt beep beep beep management with the