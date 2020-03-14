Global  

Vail Resorts Closing Ski Areas Due To Coronavirus

Vail Resorts Closing Ski Areas Due To Coronavirus

Vail Resorts Closing Ski Areas Due To Coronavirus

Vail Resorts, operator of Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge and Keystone ski areas in Colorado, and 37 resorts globally, will cease operations for a week beginning Sunday at all its North American mountain resorts and stores, the company’s CEO announced Saturday.

