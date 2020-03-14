Vail Resorts Closing Ski Areas Due To Coronavirus 57 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 01:35s - Published Vail Resorts Closing Ski Areas Due To Coronavirus Vail Resorts, operator of Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge and Keystone ski areas in Colorado, and 37 resorts globally, will cease operations for a week beginning Sunday at all its North American mountain resorts and stores, the company’s CEO announced Saturday.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Benjamin Spillman Another batch of #Tahoe and Sierra Nevada resort closures due to #COVID19 #skiing https://t.co/1vlf4XKmXF 2 minutes ago Fry Vail resorts is closed for now. https://t.co/iTIdyBb1qH 9 minutes ago MyNBC5 Stowe and Okemo are among several resorts in North America that are being shut down, and their future for the remai… https://t.co/G0n75A3ZEG 12 minutes ago ConcernedMama2020 RT @CBSDenver: ‘Unprecedented, Challenging Times’: Vail Resorts Closing Ski Areas https://t.co/3JnE1votgB https://t.co/PyZyhCHNGl 19 minutes ago Glenn Griffin RT @cpttrashpanda: All Vail owned ski areas will be closed for 1 week due to #COVID19 Good call. I mean, have you ever been crammed onto o… 1 hour ago Cpt Rocket Raccoon 2020 💥 All Vail owned ski areas will be closed for 1 week due to #COVID19 Good call. I mean, have you ever been crammed o… https://t.co/otx3oDEtOR 1 hour ago Derek Gendvil COVID-19: Vail Resorts to close ski areas starting Sunday, will re-evaluate March 22 https://t.co/p7uGQExgbK via @rgj 1 hour ago CBSDenver ‘Unprecedented, Challenging Times’: Vail Resorts Closing Ski Areas https://t.co/3JnE1votgB https://t.co/PyZyhCHNGl 1 hour ago