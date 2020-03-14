Global  

ALABAMA SCHOOLS CLOSED FROM AT LEAST MARCH 19TH TO APRIL 3RD FOR CORONAVIRUS

ALABAMA SCHOOLS CLOSED FROM AT LEAST MARCH 19TH TO APRIL 3RD FOR CORONAVIRUS

ALABAMA SCHOOLS CLOSED FROM AT LEAST MARCH 19TH TO APRIL 3RD FOR CORONAVIRUS

We're hearing from local parents concerned about how the coronavirus is affecting classrooms.

ALABAMA SCHOOLS CLOSED FROM AT LEAST MARCH 19TH TO APRIL 3RD FOR CORONAVIRUS

We continue our team coverage with sierra phillips.

She spoke to local parents who are concerned about how the coronavirus is affecting classrooms. starting thursday, alabama schools will be closed for two and a half weeks as a precaution to help prevent the spread of the virus.

Waay31s sierra phillips talked with a parent who says the virus is making childcare hard to find right now.

Claire- "i'm gonna be sad."

That's how 7-year-old huntsville city school student claire levin feels right now about missing two and a half weeks of class starting next week.

Claire- "because i'm gonna miss learning."

Her mom, michelle, has mixed feelings about decision.

She told me while she's happy they're working to keep students safe, its hard to find childcare.

Levin- "we've had to explore a lot of different options because the camps and the places that normally have childcare and activities, they're not offering those activities because we're trying to keep the kids from spreading those germs amongst each other."

She said a lot of her fellow working parents are trying to find ways to work from home or relying on family and friends to help.

And when it comes to what these kids will do during the break?

The state superintendent said there won't be any online classes.

Claire says some of her classmates are excited about the learning break.

Claire levin- "some of them would think happy some of them would think sad."

Ll- "the state superintendent also said an extension of this closure isn't off the table.

He'll be working with the governor's task force to determine what is needed.

Reporting in huntsville sierra phillips waay31 news."

The state superintendent s office also said they're applying for a waiver with the usda to make sure students reliant on free or reduced lunches at school will still have access to that program.

He said they're exploring options like drive-thru or grab-and-go lunches in school parking lots in high



