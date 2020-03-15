St. Patrick's Day Partygoers Pack Into Bars Despite Health Warnings now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 00:49s - Published St. Patrick's Day Partygoers Pack Into Bars Despite Health Warnings All day Saturday St. Patrick's Day partygoers were out in force despite warnings not to gather in large groups. 0

