Bee Movie Clip - I Speak for the Bees!

- Barry (Jerry Seinfeld) brings the bee smoker in as evidence, and Judge Bembleton (Oprah Winfrey) rules in favor of the bees.

Plot synopsis: Fresh out of college, Barry the Bee (Jerry Seinfeld) finds the prospect of working with honey uninspiring.

He flies outside the hive for the first time and talks to a human (Renée Zellweger), breaking a cardinal rule of his species.

Barry learns that humans have been stealing and eating honey for centuries, and he realizes that his true calling is to obtain justice for his kind by suing humanity for theft.

Cast: Jerry Seinfeld, Oprah Winfrey Director: Simon J.

Smith, Steve Hickner