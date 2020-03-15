STARGIRL - Destiny - Brec Bassinger, Joel McHale, Lou Ferrigno Jr. 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:15s - Published STARGIRL - Destiny - Brec Bassinger, Joel McHale, Lou Ferrigno Jr. Stargirl follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger), as she inspires an unlikely group of young heroes to stop the villains of the past. 0

