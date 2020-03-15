Third Street Promenade Apple Store Employee Tests Positive For COVID-19, Company Shutters Stores Globally 10 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 02:15s - Published Third Street Promenade Apple Store Employee Tests Positive For COVID-19, Company Shutters Stores Globally The employee, who was diagnosed late Thursday, has not been at the store since March 2, according to a statement. Joy Benedict reports.

Recent related news from verified sources Apple says employee taking time off from Santa Monica store tested positive for COVID-19 In the latest development of the COVID-19/coronavirus outbreak involving Apple, the company has...

Tweets about this Tech & Gaming Third Street Promenade Apple Store Employee Tests Positive For COVID-19, Company Shutters Stores Globally - CBS Los… https://t.co/IkesGxbR8D 43 minutes ago Brian B RT @CBSLA: An employee at the Apple store on Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica tested positive for #coronavirus on Thursday. The compa… 2 hours ago Improved Trader RT @COVlDI9: NEW: An Apple store employee in Santa Monica, California has tested positive for #coronavirus https://t.co/PTOL4irqiy 3 hours ago Jerry H RT @FOXLA: #BREAKING: An Apple store employee who works at the Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica has tested positive for COVID-19, it… 5 hours ago Felix Romero RT @CBSLA: Santa Monica joins other areas of Southern California in declaring a local health emergency as COVID-19 continues to spread. On… 6 hours ago Techtelegraph Third Street Promenade Apple Store Employee Tests Positive For COVID-19, Company Shutters Stores Globally – CBS Los… https://t.co/r9Uja6vNs1 6 hours ago