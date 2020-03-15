Alaska Airlines Agent At SFO Tests Positive For COVID-19

An Alaska Airlines customer service agent at San Francisco International Airport has tested positive for COVID-19.

Sean Donohue @AlaskaAir are you going to tell us which flights this employee helped to board? https://t.co/0rvWcpEuzs 5 minutes ago

CBS Los Angeles An Alaska Airlines customer service agent at San Francisco International Airport has tested positive for COVID-19.… https://t.co/Jh3PY8Ii2o 4 minutes ago

Chris Gothner KCCI RT @KPIXtv : An Alaska Airlines customer service agent at San Francisco International Airport has tested positive for COVID-19. https://t.co… 1 minute ago

Make Coahuila Coahuilan Again RT @kron4news : #BREAKING : An Alaska Airlines agent at the #SanFrancisco International Airport has tested positive for the novel #coronaviru … 1 minute ago

Jimmy walker RT @CBSLA : An Alaska Airlines customer service agent at San Francisco International Airport has tested positive for COVID-19. #CoronaVirusU … 26 seconds ago