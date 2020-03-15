Area scores and highlights - March 14 14 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published Only a handful of teams played baseball on Saturday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Area scores and highlights - March 14 Believe it or not we still had sports going on in northeast mississippi today... several teams in the area were back at the plate in hopes there season can resume after the closings... amory traveled to mooreville for some afternoon baseball... both districts had already announced they will close for at least another week... in the top of the first... bo rock drives this grounder and brings hunter jones in to go up one nothing... the troopers respond with mason mcmillian driving the grounder into the outfield and brings in two runners to go up 2 to 1... the panthers tie it up with this hit by the pitcher bryce glenn that the panthers tie it up with this hit by the pitcher bryce glenn that brings in reed stanford from third... they follow it up when this jones fly ball lands in the brings in reed stanford from third... they follow it up when this jones fly ball lands in the outfield which brings in braxton girffin... amory takes home the road win 5 to 2... this could be the last game played by each teams for at least a week... we all had some baseball down in webster county where eupora hosted a few games against scott central and nettleton... game one nettleton drops the eagles 7 to 2... next up was scott central and the tigers... the rebels offense explodes for 13 as they take down nettleton 13 to 4... they finished up with eupora wrapping with scott central... the eagles slowed down the rbel bats to defend home turf 3 to 1... the upcoming schedule is unknown because webster county schools are closed... several big-time softball tournaments were canceled today after school shutdowns... the northeast mississippi softball classic was supposed to be held in booneville but because of the colleges closing and several schools involved it was canceled... the new albany spring break tournament was also canceled since the district has close for at least the next week... it was





You Might Like

Tweets about this 12NewsNow Area teams continue to compete amid the coronavirus https://t.co/KsE2ahUF7Y 2 days ago 12NewsNow Area teams continue to compete during Spring Break https://t.co/kazVvvUP6j 6 days ago

Recent related videos from verified sources 3-14-20 SPORTS EXPRESS



Highlights and scores from around the area. Credit: WKTV Published 2 days ago High School Boys Basketball Sectional Scoreboard For March 3



Check out the scores and highlights reported from sectional action. Credit: WLFI Published 2 weeks ago