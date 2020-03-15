Global  

'I'm going to suffocate on dry land': Trumbull County man with COVID-19 speaks from hospital bed

'I'm going to suffocate on dry land': Trumbull County man with COVID-19 speaks from hospital bed

'I'm going to suffocate on dry land': Trumbull County man with COVID-19 speaks from hospital bed

A Trumbull County man, who has tested positive for COVID-19, shared his experience from his hospital bed on Saturday.

Kevin Harris was admitted to the hospital on Sunday.

He learned he tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

'I'm going to suffocate on dry land': Trumbull County man with COVID-19 speaks from hospital bed

THEY WANT TO MAKE SURE THATPEOPLE KNOW AT HOME TEST KITSDON'T EXIST.




