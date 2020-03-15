Global  

Coronavirus Update: Death Toll Rises To 2 In New York, 2 In New Jersey

New York has seen its first two coronavirus-related deaths and more positive COVID-19 cases prompt further closures, reports CBS2's Scott Rapoport.

Coronavirus Update: Amtrak To Suspend Acela Trains Between New York, Washington DC

Starting Tuesday, Acela non-stop service trains between New York and Washington DC will be suspended...
CBS 2 - Published Also reported by •Al Jazeera


Coronavirus Update: New York Cases Keep Climbing, New Jersey Under State Of Emergency

Based on the governor's last count, that brings the city total to 24 cases and the state total to...
CBS 2 - Published Also reported by •Al Jazeera



