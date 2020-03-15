Global  

Lafayette's season comes to an end in Class 4 Quarterfinals

While east buchanan made history this afternoon..

The lafayette fighting irish trying to get back to the state final four for the first time since 2016 taking on raytown south tonight in the class 4 quarterfinals... down at blue springs south..

1st quarter..

Irish down 8- 3... kolten griffith..

Knocks down the jumper..

Just a three-point game... and it's the score after one... === second quarter... irish get something going... up 10-8... brayden luikart's three doesn't go..

Griffin out jumps everyone..

Gets the board... makes it a four- point game...=== irish up two at the break 17-15...=== third quarter..

Lafayette hanging on... derrick may in transition..

Bucket goes... 24-17...==== but raytown south goes on a run in the third... leads 36-31 after 3... and go on to take this one from the irish... winning 60-40...




