Restaurants take things one day at a time as social distancing is encouraged

MCKENZIE NELSON - 41 ACTION NEWS REPORTER

WITH SOCIAL DISTANCING NOW ENCOURAGED, YOU MAY WONDER WHETHER YOU SHOULD GO OUT. AS 41 ACTION NEWS REPORTER MCKENZIE NELSON LEARNED, DECISIONS LARGE AND SMALL ARE IMPACTING LOCAL RESTAURANTS.

TODD JOHNS - FOUNDER, PLOWBOYS BARBEQUE
"We can look at this as our smokers half full or our smokers half empty and we're just choosing to look at it as we're half full."

LOCAL BUSINESSES ARE TRYING TO KEEP A POSITIVE ATTITUDE.

TODD JOHNS
"We're in the same boat that this whole country and this whole community and this whole world is in and that's wait and see and just be as smart as you can."

WITH THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK - PLOWBOYS BARBEQUE IS JUST ONE BUSINESS WORRIED ABOUT FOOT TRAFFIC.

TODD JOHNS
"We expected a decline, we haven't seen it yet, I think it's coming and we're preparing for that."

TO KEEP CUSTOMERS COMING THROUGH THE DOOR --- THE RESTAURANT HAS MADE SOME CHANGES.

TODD JOHNS
"We've removed a lot of the self service items in the dining room, and so all of the sauce bottles with bbq sauce, sauce pumps, any self service pickles or jalapenos or anything like that is now behind the counter."

MCKENZIE NELSON - STANDUP
ALL 3 PLOWBOYS RESTAURANTS IN THE KANSAS CITY AREA HAVE THIS SIGN POSTED ON THEIR POP MACHINES, THAT SAY IF YOU'RE GOING TO BE DINING IN AND YOU NEED A REFILL, YOU HAVE TO PICK UP A NEW CUP.

LES GANNINGER - CUSTOMER
"Well, restaurants in general, sanitation's their middle name, right, so I feel confident to come out and not worry that I'm going to pick something up."

CUSTOMERS LIKE LES GANNINGER ARE BEING MINDFUL -- BUT STILL GETTING OUT.

LES GANNINGER
"We need to flatten the curve, we need to be safe, wash your hands, take the precautions but don't panic."

ACROSS TOWN AT PIZZA 51 IN KANSAS CITY -- BUSINESS IS BEING IMPACTED -- BUT NOT BY THE VIRUS ITSELF.

JASON PRYOR - OWNER, PIZZA 51
"It's slowly sinking in when UMKC closed and Rockhurst closed, and that takes a good chunk of our business as well as our employees that aren't coming back to that, so we're going to be a little short staffed."

AFTER THE CLOSURES -- SOME STUDENTS WERE LEFT WITHOUT A PLACE TO LIVE. 7 PIZZA 51 EMPLOYEES ATTEND U-M-K-C AND HAD TO MOVE BACK HOME.

JASON PRYOR
"I think I'm like everybody else, just taking it one day at a time, taking the information and soaking it in and dealing with it as it hits us."

WHILE EACH BUSINESS IS IMPACTED IN A DIFFERENT WAY -- THEY HAVE ONE SIMILARITY -- THEY'RE TAKING THINGS ONE DAY AT A TIME.

REPORTING IN KANSAS CITY, MCKENZIE NELSON, 41 ACTION NEWS




