Protecting Milwaukee's homeless population during the coronavirus pandemic 49 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 01:52s - Published Protecting Milwaukee's homeless population during the coronavirus pandemic As the number of Coronavirus cases continue to climb, Southeastern Wisconsin agencies are working to protect one of its most vulnerable communities; the homeless.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Boeing Field, two Eastside properties to be used for housing homeless people during coronavirus pandemic Seattle-area officials have scrambled to open up new space to create social distancing in crowded...

Seattle Times - Published 4 hours ago







You Might Like