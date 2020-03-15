Coronavirus outrage! Fighting over tortillas in California 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:51s - Published Coronavirus outrage! Fighting over tortillas in California The panic over the Coronavirus in Fresno, California, has two people fighting over tortillas in Foods Co. On Saturday night (March 14). 0

