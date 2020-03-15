Global  

El Paso County issues public health alert after linking COVID-19 victim to 100 card players

El Paso County issues public health alert after linking COVID-19 victim to 100 card players

El Paso County issues public health alert after linking COVID-19 victim to 100 card players

A public health alert has been issued in El Paso County after health officials learned that upward of 100 people may have been exposed to COVID-19, while playing cards at the Colorado Springs Bridge Center.

El Paso County issues public health alert after linking COVID-19 victim to 100 card players

