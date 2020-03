US President Donald Trump tests negative for Coronavirus | Oneindia News

THE NO.

OF CONFIRMED CASES OF CORONAVIRUS IN INDIA HAVE REACHED 105.

THE INDIAN GOVERNMENT HAS ANNOUNCED VARIOUS INTERNAL MEASURES TO COMBAT THE OUTBREAK.

PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI WILL BE REPRESENTING INDIA IN A VIDEO-CONFERENCE TO BE ATTENDED BY THE SOUTH ASIAN ASSOCIATION FOR REGIONAL COOPERATION MEMBER NATIONS AT 5 PM ON SUNDAY.

US PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP HAS TESTED NEGATIVE FOR THE CORONAVIRUS, THE WHITE HOUSE PHYSICIAN HAS SAID IN A STATEMENT.

US PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP UNDERWENT A TEST DAYS AFTER HOSTING A MEETING AT HIS FLORIDA RESORT WITH A BRAZILIAN DELEGATION, SOME OF WHOM HAVE TESTED POSITIVE.

A SPECIAL AIR INDIA AIRCRAFT CARRYING 220 PASSENGERS, WHICH INCLUDED 211 INDIAN STUDENTS AND SEVEN COMPASSIONATE CASES, WHO WERE STUCK IN ITALY AFTER FLIGHTS WERE CANCELLED DUE TO THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK LANDED IN DELHI THIS MORNING.

