Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Italy > Spain imposes Italy-style lockdown in bid to contain coronavirus

Spain imposes Italy-style lockdown in bid to contain coronavirus

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 03:08s - Published < > Embed
Spain imposes Italy-style lockdown in bid to contain coronavirus

Spain imposes Italy-style lockdown in bid to contain coronavirus

All Spaniards will have to stay at home under the quarantine, which comes into force on Monday morning.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus in Europe: Spain's 15-day lockdown, France shuts cafes, Italy virus cases jump

Coronavirus in Europe: Spain's 15-day lockdown, France shuts cafes, Italy virus cases jumpSpain's government announced Saturday that it is locking down the country of 46 million as part of a...
New Zealand Herald - Published

What's Happening: Spain to go on lockdown to combat virus

Governments are responding to the coronavirus pandemic by imposing tight restrictions on businesses...
SeattlePI.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

jonathanotcher1

OJ RT @AJEnglish: #CoronavirusUpdates: • Spain imposes Italy-style lockdown • US president Trump tests negative • Lebanon to declare state of… 3 seconds ago

itsmathews_

Mathew ngeno #covidー19 #CoronaVirusUpdate #coronavirusinKenya • Spain imposes Italy-style lockdown • US President Trump tests… https://t.co/OK5YZS0ulP 1 minute ago

mabdullah947

Muhammad Abdullah RT @FarooquiJameel: #CoronaviursUpdates: Just - In : 👇👇 • Spain imposes Italy-style lockdown • US President Trump tests negative • Lebano… 3 minutes ago

samuelcamarade

Samuel Camarade 🌐 RT @AJEnglish: Spain imposes Italy-style lockdown in bid to contain coronavirus https://t.co/0WcFdLXtuW 6 minutes ago

ViapillM

ViaPill Man RT @NEWSWORLD555: Spain imposes Italy-style lockdown in bid to contain coronavirus - Al Jazeera English Spain imposes Italy-style lockdown… 11 minutes ago

Coronafear

Coronavirus Spain imposes Italy-style lockdown • US president Trump tests negative • Lebanon to declare state of medical emerge… https://t.co/6wfVh2kx4W 13 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Italy's shops, bars closed as virus lockdown toughens [Video]

Italy's shops, bars closed as virus lockdown toughens

Bars and shops across Italy were closed on Thursday as tougher restrictions were added to an already severe lockdown aimed to fight coronavirus contagion. Edward Baran reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:07Published
Watch: Here’s The Latest On Coronavirus [Video]

Watch: Here’s The Latest On Coronavirus

Actor Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson have revealed that they have tested positive for coronavirus while in Australia. Hanks shared the news on his Instagram page, shortly after the virus was declared a..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 03:22Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.