Coronavirus: Madrid streets deserted amid country-wide lockdown

The streets of central Madrid are deserted amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak and emergency rules banning all but essential movement.

The Spanish government formally declared a state of emergency on Saturday, placing the country in lockdown and ordering people to stay at home for the next two weeks unless they have to buy food or medicine or go to work or hospital.

This clip was filmed on Saturday (March 14th) evening.

Recent related news from verified sources

Italy wakes up to deserted streets in unprecedented coronavirus lockdown

Italy woke up on to deserted streets in an unprecedented lockdown on Tuesday after the government...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Reuters IndiaWales Online


Spain to declare state of emergency over coronavirus

Spain has the second-highest number of coronavirus cases in Europe after Italy. The current Spanish...
IndiaTimes - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

UK Foreign Office advises against travel to Spain as country declares state of emergency during coronavirus outbreak [Video]

UK Foreign Office advises against travel to Spain as country declares state of emergency during coronavirus outbreak

The UK's Foreign Office advises nationals to avoid travelling to Spain as the country declares a state of emergency due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 03:40Published
Deserted Italian streets in unprecedented lockdown [Video]

Deserted Italian streets in unprecedented lockdown

Italy woke up to deserted streets in an unprecedented lockdown on Tuesday after the government extended quarantine measures across the entire country. Joe Davies reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:47Published
