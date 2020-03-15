Global  

Farooq Abdullah meets under detention son Omar in Srinagar

Farooq Abdullah meets under detention son Omar in Srinagar
Farooq Abdullah meets under detention son Omar in Srinagar
Recent related news from verified sources

NC chief Farooq Abdullah meets his son Omar Abdullah in sub-jail in Srinagar

It was an emotional meeting when NC president Farooq Abdullah met his son Omar Abdullah in the...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •Zee News


Farooq freed after 7 months, hopes rise for Omar, Mufti

National Conference patriarch and Srinagar MP Farooq Abdullah on Friday stepped out of his Gupkar...
IndiaTimes - Published


AkashCh04114783

Akash Chavan RT @IndianExpress: Srinagar MP Farooq Abdullah was set free after 221 days after Jammu and Kashmir administration revoked his detention und… 17 hours ago

Nh1News

Nh1 News Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah meets with his son and also former Jammu and Kashmir chief… https://t.co/9jz4WMYU0W 17 hours ago

cnribnp

Biswanath Patnaik RT @the_hindu: NC president #FarooqAbdullah met his son #OmarAbdullah in the sub-jail in Srinagar where he has been under detention for ove… 17 hours ago

Basheersainude2

Basheer sainudeen Tweet from The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) Tweeted: Srinagar MP Farooq Abdu… https://t.co/Juvy7X2GCF 18 hours ago

IndianExpress

The Indian Express Srinagar MP Farooq Abdullah was set free after 221 days after Jammu and Kashmir administration revoked his detentio… https://t.co/xiTb9yyAUU 18 hours ago

malikSameed3

Malik Sameed RT @knewsbureau: *Farooq Abdullah meets Omar Abdullah* >>> National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah today met his son & party leader Om… 18 hours ago

ayyarkartik

Kartik Ayyar RT @CNNnews18: Farooq Abdullah drove from his residence to nearby Hari Nivas where his son has been held under preventive custody since Feb… 19 hours ago

AhrazButt

Ahraz Butt RT @IndianExpress: Farooq Abdullah today met his son and party leader Omar Abdullah at the place where the latter has been detained in Srin… 20 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

‘I am free but...’: Farooq Abdullah released from detention after 7 months [Video]

‘I am free but...’: Farooq Abdullah released from detention after 7 months

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah walked out of his Gupkar residence on Friday, seven months after he was put under detention following the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:28Published
Yes Bank crisis: Congress attacks Modi Govt, seeks Nirmala Sitharaman's resignation | Oneindia News [Video]

Yes Bank crisis: Congress attacks Modi Govt, seeks Nirmala Sitharaman's resignation | Oneindia News

A NEW PHOTO OF FORMER JAMMU & KASHMIR CHIEF MINISTER OMAR ABDULLAH HAS SURFACED ON SOCIAL MEDIA ON THURSDAY. THE PHOTO CLICKED IN A ROOM SHOWS OMAR ABDULLAH SPORTING A LONG BEARD AND HE IS SEEN..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 04:10Published
