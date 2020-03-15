Coronavirus: Chaos at supermarket in Manila as locals panic buy hand sanitizer

Global  

Footage shows the chaotic scenes at a supermarket in Manila, the Philippines, as dozens of residents stocked up on hand sanitizer and distilled alcohol.

Crowds of shoppers stormed the checkouts with the products - used as protection against the virus - when the store in Quezon City opened at 11 am on Friday (March 13) morning.

The Metro Manila capital region has been placed on lockdown from March 15 until April 14.

The measures prevent land, domestic air, and domestic sea travel to and from the capital region.

It will confine more than 12 million people to the area.

There have been 111 Wuhan virus infections in the Philippines and eight deaths since the outbreak began at the end of last year in China.

