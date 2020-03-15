Global  

Watch: Amid coronavirus lockdown, Italians sing from windows and balconies

Amid coronavirus crisis, Italians find a unique way to lift spirits.

People took to their windows & balconies singing songs to boost morale.

A popular Italian song ‘Azzurro’ resonated in the deserted streets.

Some banged pots and pans while others hung posters on their balconies & terraces.

The posters and banners read ‘Everything will be fine’.

Italy is one of the worst hit countries in Europe.

Italian government ordered a lockdown restricting people's movement.

As of March 14, total number of infections rose to 21,157 and death toll to 1,441.

