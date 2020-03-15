Army medical camp organised in Jammu to create awareness for COVID 19 now < > Embed Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:28s - Published Army medical camp organised in Jammu to create awareness for COVID 19

Tweets about this Vasudha Singh RT @JAMMULINKS: Indian Army’s Sabre Brigade in Jammu organised a Medical camp at Ratnuchak Military Station in Jammu. Digital mediums were… 22 hours ago JAMMU LINKS NEWS Indian Army’s Sabre Brigade in Jammu organised a Medical camp at Ratnuchak Military Station in Jammu. Digital mediu… https://t.co/oo2KlPols8 22 hours ago Vikas Jha RT @ArunachalKnow: At the same time awareness campaign on Swachh Bharat, employment opportunities and women empowerment were also organised… 3 days ago Know Arunachal At the same time awareness campaign on Swachh Bharat, employment opportunities and women empowerment were also orga… https://t.co/9P3cburpP4 4 days ago