Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Special isolation wards set up at Hubli railway station to tackle coronavirus pandemic

Special isolation wards set up at Hubli railway station to tackle coronavirus pandemic

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:23s - Published < > Embed
Special isolation wards set up at Hubli railway station to tackle coronavirus pandemic

Special isolation wards set up at Hubli railway station to tackle coronavirus pandemic

Special isolation wards set up at Hubli railway station to tackle coronavirus pandemic

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Not money, citizens’ heath comes first Ness Wadia after BCCI IPL franchises meet [Video]

Not money, citizens’ heath comes first Ness Wadia after BCCI IPL franchises meet

Not money, citizens’ heath comes first Ness Wadia after BCCI IPL franchises meet

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:07Published
Movie theatres, schools, colleges closed in Rajasthan till March 30 CM Gehlot [Video]

Movie theatres, schools, colleges closed in Rajasthan till March 30 CM Gehlot

Movie theatres, schools, colleges closed in Rajasthan till March 30 CM Gehlot

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.