Govt raises excise duty on petrol, diesel by Rs 3 litre

Nandita Das RT @ShekharGupta: This is unpopular, so I brace myself.. Truth: Modi Govt is wise & strong to raise excise on petrol/diesel... Prices won… 22 minutes ago

Arijit Mukherjee RT @AliSyedRumman3: @RahulGandhi @PMOIndia Govt. is at it again! Everytime there is a slump in international oil prices, BJP govt. hikes… 36 minutes ago

‏لا الہ الا اللہsiddiq ahmed صديق احمد RT @HarrisD63432503: Wow, Nice time to fill BJP's COFFERS. Lage raho Champaklal. As Global Oil Prices Plunge, Modi Govt Hikes Excise Du… 2 hours ago

Nishikant Dwivedi RT @ammar_zaidi: Govt repeats Nov 2014-Jan 2016 move, raises excise duty on petrol, diesel by Rs 3 each to garner Rs 39,000 cr & deprive co… 2 hours ago

Rohit Sudhakar RT @kishorekumardv: ⁦@Swamy39⁩ Good evening Sir, what’s your opinion on the excise duty raise? https://t.co/fLjWMO7uH2 2 hours ago

nitinG RT @mkvenu1: With consumption likely to implode post Covid-19 , raising revenues through increased excise on oil is disastrous. Global Oi… 4 hours ago

Rahul RT @INCMumbai: Govt. is at it again! Everytime there is a slump in international oil prices, BJP govt. hikes the #exciseduty to increase… 5 hours ago