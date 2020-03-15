Global  

Govt raises excise duty on petrol, diesel by Rs 3 litre

Govt raises excise duty on petrol, diesel by Rs 3 litre
Govt raises excise duty on petrol, diesel by Rs 3 litre
Govt raises excise duty on petrol, diesel by ₹3 per litre

Centre looks to mop up gains arising from fall in international oil prices.
Hindu - Published Also reported by •Zee News



Coronavirus: 2 dead in India, cases rise to 83, 10 recover| Oneindia News

Coronavirus: 2 dead in India, cases rise to 83, 10 recover| Oneindia News

Govt raises excise duty on petrol-diesel by Rs 3/litre; 68-year-old woman is second death due to Coronavirus in India; More shutdowns in states across India in measure to implement social distancing;

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:23Published
