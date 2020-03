Coronavirus cases in India reach 107, Maharashtra reports 31 cases | Oneindia News

THE NUMBER OF CORONAVIRUS CASES IN THE COUNTRY REACHED 107 TODAY, WITH MAHARASHTRA HAVING THE HIGHEST NUMBER OF CASES -- 31.

MOST OF THE 14 NEW CASES ARE FROM THE STATE.

270 PASSENGERS OF A DUBAI-BOUND EMIRATES FLIGHT WERE OFFLOADED AT THE KOCHI AIRPORT IN KERALA TODAY SHORTLY BEFORE TAKEOFF AFTER A BRITISH NATIONAL AMONG THEM TESTED POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS.

PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI WILL BE REPRESENTING INDIA IN A VIDEO-CONFERENCE TO BE ATTENDED BY THE SOUTH ASIAN ASSOCIATION FOR REGIONAL COOPERATION MEMBER NATIONS AT 5 PM ON SUNDAY.

A SPECIAL AIR INDIA AIRCRAFT CARRYING 220 PASSENGERS, WHICH INCLUDED 211 INDIAN STUDENTS AND SEVEN COMPASSIONATE CASES, WHO WERE STUCK IN ITALY AFTER FLIGHTS WERE CANCELLED DUE TO THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK LANDED IN DELHI THIS MORNING.

THE CONGRESS HAS SHIFTED ALL ITS MLAS TO BHOPAL AHEAD OF MONDAY'S FLOOR TEST MANDATED BY THE GOVERNOR.

THE MLAS WERE LODGED AT A RESORT IN JAIPUR.

CHIEF MINISTER KAMAL NATH HAS CALLED A CABINET MEETING TODAY.

