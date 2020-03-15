Coronavirus is accelerating, says Health Secretary
|
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:48s - Published < > Embed
Health Secretary Matt Hancock tells Andrew Marr coronavirus is "accelerating" and "this response is going to be one of the biggest challenges that our generation faces."
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|The Government is working with supermarkets to ensure food supplies as the number of people...
Belfast Telegraph - Published
|Scotland is not planning on isolating over-70s over coronavirus fears, the country’s Health...
Belfast Telegraph - Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources