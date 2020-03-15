Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Matt Hancock > Coronavirus is accelerating, says Health Secretary

Coronavirus is accelerating, says Health Secretary

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:48s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus is accelerating, says Health Secretary

Coronavirus is accelerating, says Health Secretary

Health Secretary Matt Hancock tells Andrew Marr coronavirus is "accelerating" and "this response is going to be one of the biggest challenges that our generation faces."

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: Health Secretary says Government ‘will ensure food supplies’

The Government is working with supermarkets to ensure food supplies as the number of people...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Scotland not planning to isolate over-70s, Health Secretary says

Scotland is not planning on isolating over-70s over coronavirus fears, the country’s Health...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Air India to fly for Italy today to bring back Indian students says Sanjeeva Kumar [Video]

Coronavirus Air India to fly for Italy today to bring back Indian students says Sanjeeva Kumar

Coronavirus Air India to fly for Italy today to bring back Indian students says Sanjeeva Kumar

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:17Published
Coronavirus: Touching moment Spanish take to balconies to applaud health workers [Video]

Coronavirus: Touching moment Spanish take to balconies to applaud health workers

People across Spain paused on Saturday night to give a round of applause for the country's health workers for their handing of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. At exactly 10 pm local time, millions..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:37Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.