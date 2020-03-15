Madrid doctor keeps COVID Diary to show how disease progresses| Oneindia News

Global  

A doctor from Madrid, who contracted the Coronavirus on 9th March, is now helping people stay informed about the disease by sharing daily updates about how the disease is progressing through his body.

He and other health care providers like him are keeping people informed on social media about the contagious virus and busting myths around the disease.

#CovidPandemic #CovidIndia #Coronavirus Doctor Yale Tung Chen

