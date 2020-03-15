Global  

Coronavirus: Shelves cleared out in LA as panic buying sets in

Coronavirus: Shelves cleared out in LA as panic buying sets in

Coronavirus: Shelves cleared out in LA as panic buying sets in

A shopper films the bare aisles at Ralph’s grocery store in Los Angeles on Saturday (March 14th).

Coronavirus: Shelves cleared out in LA as panic buying sets in

A shopper films the bare aisles at Ralph’s grocery store in Los Angeles on Saturday (March 14th).

Signs in the store detail that water, toilet paper, paper towels, facial tissue, household cleaning products, sanitizers and soaps are limited to three each per customer.

One shopper with a cart full of non-perishable foods said ‘people are panicking.'



