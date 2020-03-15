Global  

Brigham And Women's Hospital Health Care Worker Infected With Coronavirus

Brigham And Women's Hospital Health Care Worker Infected With Coronavirus
WBZ TV's Tashanea Whitlow reports.
Tweets about this

RhodeUpdates

Rhode Island Coronavirus Updates RT @michaelefahey: #BREAKING Health care worker at Brigham and Women’s hospital infected with the #coronavirus #7News https://t.co/00KE8nIw… 27 seconds ago

GlobeMetro

Boston Globe Metro Hospital health care workers infected; Brigham and Women’s notifying staff, patients https://t.co/AS8dHxXsKD 2 minutes ago

nypugs

Thomas DeMedeiros RT @wbz: Brigham And Women’s Hospital Health Care Worker Infected With Coronavirus https://t.co/uJSBgPlvWA https://t.co/A3iHnglVwi 3 minutes ago

centerholder

kathleen-I dont take responsbility at all RT @BradTatum: #BREAKING: Brigham and Women’s Hospital confirms that a health care worker there has been infected with coronavirus. Stateme… 20 minutes ago

michaelefahey

Mike Fahey #BREAKING Health care worker at Brigham and Women’s hospital infected with the #coronavirus #7News https://t.co/00KE8nIwsh 24 minutes ago

wbz

WBZ | CBS Boston News Brigham And Women’s Hospital Health Care Worker Infected With Coronavirus https://t.co/uJSBgPlvWA https://t.co/A3iHnglVwi 31 minutes ago

MichaelHenrich

Michael Henrich RT @boston25: BREAKING: Brigham and Women’s Hospital says a health care worker tested positive for the coronavirus. https://t.co/xksn6PK7AJ 41 minutes ago


