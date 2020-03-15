Customers queue outside London Superdrug for hand santiser

Global  

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:36s
Customers were seen queuing out the door for hand sanitiser at a branch of Superdrug in Woolwich, south-east London on Sunday (March 15th).

Shoppers cleared out the store's selection of hand sanitiser despite a limit of two per customer.

Retailers in the UK have urged customers to not stockpile as fears over the coronavirus pandemic continue to rise.

