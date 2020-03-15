Global  

Coronavirus: Costco line goes around parking lot during panic buying spree

Ten minutes before opening the line to get into a Costco in Ontario, Canada went right around the parking lot on Friday (March 13th) as anxious customers began panic buying amid the coronavirus outbreak.

This footage shows the scene outside the Costco on Laird Rd in Mississauga.

