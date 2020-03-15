Liverpool need a better back-up GK

David Maddock argued on Sunday Supplement that Adrian cost Liverpool a place in the Champions League quarter-finals – and a back-up goalkeeper will be a priority when the transfer window re-opens.



Tweets about this BloodRed @Loganjulien5 @TheImmortalKop @averageopinion2 No they wouldn't need to do that. Promote Leeds and West Brom, start… https://t.co/hPhfPPO3Js 1 day ago Jonathan Holmes @piersmorgan Abandon this season, fair, what an idiot, need to see Liverpool clinch their first title in 30 years a… https://t.co/LlyC1PYEjF 2 days ago Mike Thirkettle Let's just reset the league. Everyone defaults back to last years positions and go again. I personally think this… https://t.co/e2Jr3num4y 2 days ago Romanian Don RT @shuaibumiqdad21: @NCare_Bridge @IamMrPunky @Fvruk_ And that is why I rate Maguire above him, coz as a defender u need that guts sometim… 2 days ago Miqdad Shuaibu @NCare_Bridge @IamMrPunky @Fvruk_ And that is why I rate Maguire above him, coz as a defender u need that guts some… https://t.co/MtBfU2kwgv 3 days ago lami @SkySportsPL A club the size of Liverpool need a better back up keeper, I don’t blame Adrian, I knew before the Jan… https://t.co/awkjvAJ0yN 3 days ago Sachin Satheesh There is something wrong with Liverpool when it comes to goalkeepers.. definitely need a better back up goal keeper.. 4 days ago Dyl 🛸🪐 I need to disconnect my personal life from football better. It gets the better of my happiness too often. It’ll con… https://t.co/1k0Mdy3Jir 4 days ago