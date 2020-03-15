Global  

Nike To Close All U.S. Stores To Slow Spread Of Coronavirus

Nike To Close All U.S. Stores To Slow Spread Of Coronavirus
WBZ TV's Nick Giovanni reports.
Nike to close all stores in U.S., several other countries - CNBC

Nike Inc is closing all of its stores in the United States and several other countries in a move to...
Reuters - Published

App stores attempt to keep lid on coronavirus misinformation

The tech companies heading up the two most prominent app stores are working to keep apps related to...
The Next Web - Published


Walsh Puts Restrictions On Boston Bars, Restaurants Due To Coronavirus [Video]

Walsh Puts Restrictions On Boston Bars, Restaurants Due To Coronavirus

Mayor Marty Walsh declared a public health emergency in Boston Sunday because of the coronavirus pandemic and announced new restrictions on bars, restaurants and clubs to enforce social distancing

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:57Published
Nike Closes All US Stores For 2 Weeks [Video]

Nike Closes All US Stores For 2 Weeks

Business Insider/Jessica Tyler Nike is closing many of its stores across the world due to the coronavirus pandemic. Starting on March 16, Nike stores in the US, Canada, Western Europe, Australia, and..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:33Published
