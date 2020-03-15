

Tweets about this Detroit Metro Times Corktown’s 62nd Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade canceled due to coronavirus concerns https://t.co/eUv9nPO7Uy 19 hours ago PAIGETASTIC My mom told me the city of Detroit canceled the st Patrick day parade...... I just know with all my being white met… https://t.co/wbzwU6NkLV 2 days ago Bean Me being selfish: they Canceled the Annual Detroit St. Patrick's Day Parade 😭😭 and Just got a notice from Cedar Po… https://t.co/2kUqYYk9IE 3 days ago PulpNews Crime 62nd annual #Detroit St. Patrick's #Day Parade canceled - Mar 12 @ 12:23 PM ET https://t.co/8BvtG2oQMl 3 days ago Crain's Detroit Business Coronavirus news: Detroit St. Patrick's Parade canceled, @QuickenLoans tests working from home + more… https://t.co/HeCF8dHDX3 3 days ago GhettoChef Corktown’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade Is Canceled and Bars Are Worried. “The economic spin-off for businesses is goi… https://t.co/vjWWKIuv5z 3 days ago Chad Livengood #Coronavirus news in brief: #Detroit's St. Patrick's Parade canceled | Quicken Loans tests work from home | Stocks… https://t.co/z9YcPThTGA 3 days ago Oakland County Moms Weekend Events - Not canceled (yet) - St Patrick's Day Party at Beacon Park, Monster Jam, Parents Night Out events,… https://t.co/C7EYTBAqny 3 days ago