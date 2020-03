Some churches moving to online worship 1 week ago < > Embed Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 01:20s - Published Some churches moving to online worship 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Some churches moving to online worship IT'S SUNDAY MORNING...AND FOR SOME PEOPLE,IT'S USUALLY TIME TO GETUP TO GO TO CHURCH.BUT BECAUSE OF THECORONAVIRUS, SOMELOCAL CHURCHES ARECHANGING THE WAYPEOPLE WORSHIP.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER JORDAN BETTSIS IN THE STUDIO TOEXPLAIN THE CHANGES.JORDAN?YOU COULD CALL IT ATRADITION FOR SOMEPEOPLE.THEY WAKE UP ONSUNDAYS, GO TO CHURCH,MAYBE BRUNCH ANDCONTINUE WITH THEIRDAY.BUT, TODAY IS DIFFERENT.SEVERAL CHURCHES AREEITHER CLOSED OR DOINGTHEIR SERVICES ONLINE.CHURCH OF THERESURRECTION TAPEDTHEIR SERVICEYESTERDAY, ALL IN THEHOPE OF PROTECTINGTHEIR MEMBERS FROMTHE VIRUS.THEIR SERVICES WILL AIRONLINE, ON THEIRWEBSITE DURING THEIRNORMAL SERVICE TIMES.PASTOR ADAM HAMILTONTOLD ME THEY HAVENEVER HAD TO DO THIS INTHE CHURCH'S HISTORY.PASTOR ADAM HAMILTON, LEADPASTOR AT CHURCH OF THERESURRECTION:15:51:10 "In the end, we feltlike weneeded to protect the health andsafety of our people. Part ofwhat Iknew was people would show upbecause they have a deep faithanda conviction to be like I willbe atchurch no matter what. Theywouldn'tbe afraid."HAMILTON SAYS HE ISUNSURE WHAT THEY WILLDO ABOUT SERVICESGOING FORWARD.STAFF WILL MEET EVERYTHURSDAY TO DECIDE IFTHEY WILL HAVE INPERSON SERVICES ORNOT.IF YOU WANT TO SEE WHATYOUR CHURCH IS DOING,HEAD TO OUR WEBSITE K-S-H-B.COM OR CHECKTHEIR FACEBOOK PAGE.IN THE





You Might Like

Tweets about this Veronica HarrellWSB RT @KHollowayWSB: Many metro Atlanta churches announced they will no longer have in-person Sunday services and they’re moving to an online… 55 minutes ago Kristen Holloway Many metro Atlanta churches announced they will no longer have in-person Sunday services and they’re moving to an o… https://t.co/gspkOGOoXF 1 hour ago Joel this is a wild timeline. Some churches are moving to twitch for online services. SOOO when Good Friday comes around… https://t.co/WpBLBXR2Hm 20 hours ago Phil Hull @AceAnbender I understand the First Amendment issues that she's trying to avoid. As someone who works in the leader… https://t.co/xyAZRduzkz 22 hours ago KNBN-TV Rapid City Many churches are cancelling services due to coronavirus. Some are moving online for the time being. What is YOUR c… https://t.co/v7HYndzWCT 3 days ago Tanya Manus @KatelynBeaty 1. I’ve been talking to local churches about their response to the coronavirus, and I have been appal… https://t.co/lVjExGvQIl 4 days ago Wasteland Ben RT @Dana_Adele: Churches, mosques and synagogues should comply with the ban on gatherings of 100 or more people "by the end of this week",… 5 days ago Dana McCauley Churches, mosques and synagogues should comply with the ban on gatherings of 100 or more people "by the end of this… https://t.co/13goSTn1CE 5 days ago