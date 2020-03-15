NASA's Orion spacecraft is one step closer to Artemis 1 moon mission after successful testing at Plum Brook Station now < > Embed Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Duration: 02:16s - Published NASA's Orion spacecraft is one step closer to Artemis 1 moon mission after successful testing at Plum Brook Station On Saturday, NASA Glenn Research Center’s Plum Brook Station celebrated a major feat and the beginning of a new era in space exploration.

NASA's Orion spacecraft is one step closer to Artemis 1 moon mission after successful testing at Plum Brook Station





NASA's Orion spacecraft completes testing ahead of Artemis 1 Moon mission NASA has completed the testing process meant to simulate performance in in-space conditions for its...

