UK will have power to enforce quarantine - Health Secretary

Hancock said he doubted the powers would need to be used very much as "people are being very responsible" but amid panic-buying he also urged the British public to "buy what you need".

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been criticized for not implementing more of the measures taken in other European countries, such as increasing social isolation and banning mass gatherings.

Hancock, however, said the government's plan was based on credible scientific advice, adding that the underlying data used for its modeling would be published in the coming days.

He added that the government was ready to ban mass gatherings if necessary.