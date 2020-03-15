Coronavirus: Isolation for over-70s 'a big ask'

Phil Randall @NickMartinSKY Nick, whilst implicitly criticising Gov comms on #coronavirus you just made 100% incorrect statement… https://t.co/bep3LmuCjw 5 seconds ago

Hugo Prévost RT @althiaraj: "Car manufacturers, weapon makers and army suppliers will be asked to change their production lines to make ventilators.” BB… 24 seconds ago

Funnyman UK to put all citizens over 70 into isolation for MONTHS as coronavirus spreads across the country — RT UK News https://t.co/xfHC3pfoJw 1 minute ago

jrm RT @BennieT53600517: BBC News - Coronavirus: Isolation for over-70s 'within weeks' https://t.co/eUC4AkMLY6 2 minutes ago

may campbell RT @Dr_PhilippaW: Many elderly people live alone & have no family nearby. Please swap phone numbers with elderly neighbours, call to check… 2 minutes ago

#FBPE 🇪🇺🇩🇪🇰🇪🇬🇧 #FraudMeansFraud 🕷💚 RT @Mandoline_Blue: Peston saying that within 20 days, govt will instruct over 70s to stay in strict isolation at home or care homes for 4… 2 minutes ago

Madame X I m ready for isolation. I’ve been stockpiling @madonna for over 35 years 😁#Coronavirus #COVIDー19 #madonna… https://t.co/NUvM64NlUT 2 minutes ago