Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Matt Hancock > 'Buy what you need', urges UK health secretary

'Buy what you need', urges UK health secretary

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:14s - Published < > Embed
'Buy what you need', urges UK health secretary

'Buy what you need', urges UK health secretary

Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock says the UK government will have the power to force people to isolate if necessary, and urged Britons to avoid panic buying because "there's an impact on others".

David Doyle reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

'Buy what you need', urges UK health secretary

The UK will have the power to force people to quarantine if necessary, British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Sunday (March 15) as countries across the world enact stricter measures to curb the spread of coronavirus.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) BRITISH HEALTH SECRETARY, MATT HANCOCK, SAYING: "I doubt that, actually, we will need to use it much because people are being very responsible and people need to be responsible." As of Sunday more than 150,000 people have been infected with the virus worldwide and deaths, according to a Reuters tally, have passed 5,800.

Several leaders have called for calm amid increased panic buying - and the UK is no different.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) BRITISH HEALTH SECRETARY, MATT HANCOCK, SAYING: "There are some areas where I think people really need to think about the impact on others of what they're doing, making sure that if you're buying food, for instance, and loo roll, you buy what you need, because there's an impact on others." British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been criticized for not implementing more of the measures adopted in other European countries such as increasing social isolation and banning mass gatherings.

Hancock said the government's plan was based on credible scientific evidence - adding that authorities were ready to ban mass gatherings if necessary.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

GigiV46

GigiV46 RT @RachLoxton: Latest coronavirus situation in Germany: - People returning from Austria, Italy or Switzerland told to self-isolate (even i… 13 hours ago

RachLoxton

Rachel Loxton Latest coronavirus situation in Germany: - People returning from Austria, Italy or Switzerland told to self-isolate… https://t.co/1hK9SGcFIs 1 day ago

krisrkrash

Krash RT @SchneckMed: Get the facts about Coronavirus! Dr. Bunce, Schneck Infectious Disease Specialist and Jackson County Health Officer, urges… 1 week ago

SchneckMed

Schneck Medical Get the facts about Coronavirus! Dr. Bunce, Schneck Infectious Disease Specialist and Jackson County Health Office… https://t.co/OeommCJUdG 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.