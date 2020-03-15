Global  

New Zealand marks one year since mosque massacre

Sunday marks one year since 51 worshippers were killed at two mosques in New Zealand.

Recent related news from verified sources

New Zealand marks anniversary of Christchurch mosque massacre

People in the New Zealand city of Christchurch honored the 51 worshipers who were killed in a mass...
FOXNews.com - Published

One year after mosque massacre, New Zealand is fighting rising hate

Days before the first anniversary of a shooting in Christchurch that killed 51 Muslim worshippers, a...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Japan TodayNPR



Recent related videos from verified sources

New Zealand marks anniversary of mosques shooting [Video]

New Zealand marks the first anniversary of the attack on two mosques in Christchurch in which 51 people were killed. A formal memorial event was cancelled because of coronavirus fears, but small groups..

Flowers and messages of support adorn NZ mosque for shooting anniversary [Video]

Flowers and messages of support adorn NZ mosque for shooting anniversary

Hundreds of people gathered in Christchurch, New Zealand on Friday (March 13) to honor the 51 lives lost in the attack on two mosques in the city last year. Gloria Tso reports.

