Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Foreign and Commonwealth Office > Foreign Office tightens travel advice to the US

Foreign Office tightens travel advice to the US

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:54s - Published < > Embed
Foreign Office tightens travel advice to the US

Foreign Office tightens travel advice to the US

The Foreign Office has advised against “all but essential travel” to the US after President Trump introduced a travel ban on the UK over the coronavirus pandemic.

British nationals with journeys planned and citizens already in the US are advised to contact their airlines or tour operators for advice.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

All the countries the Foreign Office advises people not to travel to because of the coronavirus

All the countries the Foreign Office advises people not to travel to because of the coronavirusThe Foreign and Commonwealth Office has issued travel advice warning people against visiting certain...
Stroud Life - Published

Foreign Office latest travel advice for Brits with holidays to Italy booked amid coronavirus outbreak

Foreign Office latest travel advice for Brits with holidays to Italy booked amid coronavirus outbreakForeign Office has updated its travel advice stressing that all airports in Italy are open and UK...
Tamworth Herald - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

UK Foreign Office advises against travel to Spain as country declares state of emergency during coronavirus outbreak [Video]

UK Foreign Office advises against travel to Spain as country declares state of emergency during coronavirus outbreak

The UK's Foreign Office advises nationals to avoid travelling to Spain as the country declares a state of emergency due to the coronavirus outbreak. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:40Published
Five takeaways from Trump's coronavirus address [Video]

Five takeaways from Trump's coronavirus address

From banning travel to supporting the economy - what you need to know about the Oval Office address.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 01:33Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.