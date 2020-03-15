Global  

Irish mountains lit up to mark St Patrick's Day

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:27s - Published < > Embed
In celebration of St Patrick's Day the Connemara Mountains on the west coast of Ireland are transformed by Finnish artist Kari Kola into the 'world's largest outdoor light artwork' called Savage Beauty.

The artwork was due to be open to the public, but this has been cancelled due to coronavirus measures.

