Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 'Please stay at home'

'Please stay at home'

Video Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Duration: 00:46s - Published < > Embed
'Please stay at home'

'Please stay at home'

Police uses drones to enforce movement restriction in Spain's fight against the coronavirus infection.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Pandemic life: This is a lesson in how vulnerable humans are

To submit a letter to The Age, email [email protected] Please include your home address and...
The Age - Published

Put wages, job security ahead of any surplus

To submit a letter to The Age, email [email protected] Please include your home address and...
The Age - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Motherhoodappl1

Motherhood, Apple Pie, & the Flag Please stay home if you are able to. https://t.co/YGngqS9E64 3 seconds ago

Shuhada86

NUR SHUHADA ABD HADI RT @NorhatikaTieyqa: Please Malaysian, stay at home 🙏🏻 #prayforcovid19 #COVID19malaysia #COVIDー19 https://t.co/3p2fCZxhir 5 seconds ago

DanaNoire

Nola Darling RT @DrKatrin_Rabiei: 4. Please stop visiting bars and cafés like nothing has happened. Stay at home! 5. Please stop comparing #COVIDー19 to… 6 seconds ago

laurie_chipman

Laurie Chipman RT @AngrierWHStaff: This. Please stay the***at home this weekend. Thanks. https://t.co/pXxcugbqtE 9 seconds ago

arikaindra

Arika Indra RT @JasonYanowitz: FINAL THOUGHTS (cont'd): If there are cases where you live, then the virus is spreading, and you're maybe 1-2 weeks be… 12 seconds ago

2MysticMoons

Sonia & Olivia, 2MysticMoons 🌒🔮🌘 RT @stefcyclops: Please stay home and, when out for necessities, social distance, folks. It will help us all. #COVID19toronto #COVIDCanada… 12 seconds ago

theHiveisHome

The Hive is Home ⚽↙️↙️↙️ Just for this short while, short in the grand scheme of your life, please just stay at home. Living your best life… https://t.co/OqmA4YA4u2 12 seconds ago

kh4POTUS

Mary Jo RT @CovelliSara: Heyo! I have an autoimmune disease and I’m on immune suppressant meds. I’m currently applying to law school and work reall… 13 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Can't It Be Summer Please [Video]

Can't It Be Summer Please

We know it's a bit early for summer, but that doesn't mean you can't get a head start on those big plans. This compilation is all fun in the sun....and by fun we mean FUN-ny fails! We have the funniest..

Credit: America's Funniest Home Videos     Duration: 02:57Published
Massive fire rips through industrial estate in Reading, southern England [Video]

Massive fire rips through industrial estate in Reading, southern England

An intense fire has broken out at an industrial estate in Stadium Way, Tilehurst shortly after 07:30 a.m. on Tuesday (March 10). The filmer told Newsflare: "While travelling home at 7:45 I could see..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:24Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.