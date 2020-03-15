Global  

Coronavirus Update: Nassau County Cancels Events, Encourages Outdoor Activities

Coronavirus Update: Nassau County Cancels Events, Encourages Outdoor Activities

Coronavirus Update: Nassau County Cancels Events, Encourages Outdoor Activities

On Long Island, more than 200 people in Nassau County are in mandatory quarantine and big events in the county have been canceled.

CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.

Coronavirus Update: Nassau County Closes All Schools For 2 Weeks

On Long Island, more than 300 people in Nassau County are in mandatory quarantine and big events in...
CBS 2 - Published


Coronavirus Update: Long Island Soon To Deal With Closed Schools, Working Parents [Video]

Coronavirus Update: Long Island Soon To Deal With Closed Schools, Working Parents

There are now 90 confirmed coronavirus cases in Nassau County where public and private schools will soon close amid the COVID-19 responses. CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:21Published
Coronavirus Update: Jones Beach Eyed As Possible Drive-Thru Testing Location [Video]

Coronavirus Update: Jones Beach Eyed As Possible Drive-Thru Testing Location

On Nassau County, 244 residents are in mandatory quarantine. With more test results due back this weekend that number is expected to rise, reports CBS2's Dave Carlin.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:38Published
