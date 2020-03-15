Global  

Trump Reportedly Offered Cash To German Scientists For Exclusive Potential Coronavirus Treatment

Trump Reportedly Offered Cash To German Scientists For Exclusive Potential Coronavirus Treatment

Trump Reportedly Offered Cash To German Scientists For Exclusive Potential Coronavirus Treatment

The Trump administration has reportedly offered huge financial incentives for a German-based company working on a coronavirus vaccine to relocate to the U.S., with any breakthroughs in fighting the virus to remain exclusive to America.

