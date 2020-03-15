Trump Reportedly Offered Cash To German Scientists For Exclusive Potential Coronavirus Treatment 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:37s - Published Trump Reportedly Offered Cash To German Scientists For Exclusive Potential Coronavirus Treatment The Trump administration has reportedly offered huge financial incentives for a German-based company working on a coronavirus vaccine to relocate to the U.S., with any breakthroughs in fighting the virus to remain exclusive to America.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Suzan Roll President Trump reportedly tried to poach German scientists working on a cure for coronavirus and offered cash so t… https://t.co/mhQo8NgQZx 4 minutes ago Bob Hathway President Trump reportedly tried to poach German scientists working on a cure for coronavirus and offered cash so t… https://t.co/CV8O35aMXC 4 minutes ago zizi2 President Trump reportedly tried to poach German scientists working on a cure for coronavirus and offered cash so t… https://t.co/G2qedgoRKu 11 minutes ago