Norwegian Wærner leads Iditarod

Thomas Wærner overtakes Jessie Royer to lead the annual Iditarod race after eight days.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) CURRENT RACE LEADER THOMAS WÆRNER SAYING: "It's going pretty good, it was a steady run, south trails, punchy trails, but it was ok.

Question: Just this section punchy?

The rest of the trail?

"It's been really good, an amazing job by the trailbreakers.... you saw all that snow coming, so good job." 3.

AERIAL OF TERRAIN STORY: Norway's Thomas Wærner took the lead on the eighth day of the Iditarod Trail Sleddog Race on Saturday (March 14) as the course took the competitors 280 kilometres (175 miles) from Kaltag to Koyuk.

Wærner holds the lead from local musher Aron Burmeister and former leader Jessie Royer from Idaho.

The race - one of the few sporting events still going ahead during the coronavirus outbreak - is due to finish on Tuesday (March 17) in Nome.




